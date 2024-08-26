Senior citizen duped of 17.64 lakh by scammers in Pune

A 73-year-old woman from Erandwane was defrauded of ₹17.64 lakh in an online fraud. The incident was reported between March 25 -26, said police. A case has been registered against accused Vikas Kumar under sections 419,420, 34 of the BNS and sections 66(D) of the Information Technology Act at Alankar police station on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The woman had purchased no-advertisement plan for OTT platform Hotstar. Even after she claimed that advertisement was displayed on her screen. Hence she searched customer care number of OTT platform on search engine.

She came in contact with scammers who promised her to return her extra money. Believing the man was pretending to be a customer care representative of the OTT platform, the woman shared bank details with him to get a refund.

Police said, during the conversation, the accused asked her other bank details as well. Without thinking much, the woman shared four bank account details with him. Soon after she received an OTP and her money was debited from her bank accounts.

