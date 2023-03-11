Senior citizens annoyed by noise from bars, pubs in Pune

The incident of a senior citizen losing patience and taking law into his hands by ripping apart an operational sound system during a party in an upscale hotel in Kondhwa recently is a pointer towards increased restlessness of senior citizens, patients, children towards non enforcement of the midnight deadline on noise pollution emanating from clubs, pubs, bars, hotels, restaurants and other entertainment joints.

Senior citizens irked due to non enforcement of the midnight deadline on noise pollution emanating from clubs, pubs, bars, hotels , restaurants and other entertainment joints. (HT FILE PHOTO)

So much so, that a number of citizens forum across the city have been openly voicing their concern regarding their pleas being fallen on deaf ears by the police department. Besides the jarring music, residents have been irked by the ear-splitting noise from bikes with modified silencers , honking bikers, vehicles noise, road work noise and a host of other noises, which according to them has made the city night boisterous and unbearable for the citizens.

The Eastern suburb of Mohammadwadi which is burgeoning hub for youngsters frequenting various entertainment joints has been in the social media limelight with a number of residents complaining about the music at these restaurants disturbing peace and sleep. The citizens had publicly shared videos of the deafening silencer noise of bike riders during night and tweeted them to the traffic police and city commissioner requesting action.

Daljeet Goraya, director NIBM Annexe Citizens’ Forum said, “We had complained in writing to the director general of police and the chief minister regarding noise pollution levels in our area but to no avail. The police are not taking any action. Citizens are suffering as the PMC and the police are looking the other way.”

Yasmin Charania , a resident of North Avenue, Kalyaninagar said, “A quiet neighborhood has turned into a hub of noise pollution due to rampant permissions being granted to restaurants serving alcohol and playing loud music. Young girls and boys hang around these joints indulge in smoking, drinking and create a nuisance even after the restaurant closes down and continue to create a nuisance on the streets. Only when we continuously call the cops that eventually they will stop by and even then, no real action is taken on these businesses. Noise free environment is every citizen’s right and we should not have to constantly fight for our right to peaceful living.”

Additional CP (crime) Ramnath Pokale said, “ We have taken strict action against the restaurants found playing loud music during night. At the same time, it has been made clear to them that violations will not be tolerated at any cost. We appeal to the citizens to call the respective police stations and control rooms if they face problems related to loud music.”