Senior inspector transferred over juveniles’ bonnet parade, citizens back him

Senior inspector Mansingh Patil of the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station was transferred to the special branch on Thursday, days after the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) took suo motu cognisance of a viral video showing three juveniles—detained in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy—being paraded on the bonnets of police vehicles and allegedly assaulted, a senior police officer said. Senior inspector Mansingh Patil of the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station was transferred to the special branch on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

The transfer came a day after an MSHRC fact-finding committee visited the police station to investigate the incident. The committee recorded statements from police officials and has been directed to submit its report within a week.

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar issued orders transferring Patil and appointed senior inspector Sudarshan Sudam Gaikwad as the new officer-in-charge of the Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station.

Many, however, came out in support of Patil, arguing that the disciplinary action was unjust. The Katraj Residents Forum backed Patil, stating that strict measures against hardened criminals had restored public faith in the police machinery.

In a post on X, the citizens’ group stated: “Although questions were raised about Patil’s working methods, many locals believe his stringent actions had instilled significant fear among the coal mafia, habitual criminals, and unruly elements in the area. Citizens also felt a sense of the law’s authority being firmly established.”

Yadu Jawalkar, another user on X, posted a message supporting the officer: “His only crime is that he brought hardened criminals back to the right path... gave them a taste of their own medicine... pulled their leg so that people’s fear about these criminals would reduce. For this, he has been transferred.”

The inquiry follows the MSHRC describing the episode as “barbaric” and likening it to “jungle raj” and observing that publicly humiliating suspects prior to any judicial determination of guilt violates constitutional guarantees of dignity and due process.

In an order passed on August 3, a full bench headed by MSHRC chairperson Justice AM Badar issued notices seeking responses from the Maharashtra chief secretary, the director general of police, Pune police commissioner, deputy commissioner of police (Zone III) Milind Mohite, and Patil.

The panel noted that members of the public were allegedly permitted to assault the juveniles in the presence of police personnel, raising grave concerns over violations of human rights and the rule of law.

The preliminary inquiry is being conducted by Datta Karale, special inspector general of police attached to the MSHRC, assisted by registrar Vijay Kedar and superintendent of police Vishwas Pandhare.