September sees 13,160 cases against errant autorickshaw drivers in Pune

PUNE: What started on September 9 as a joint venture between the Pune police and Regional Transport Office (RTO) to discipline errant autorickshaw drivers has yielded action against as many as 13,160 autorickshaws for different types of violations. The move came after two cases of sexual assault on children by autorickshaw drivers drew the attention of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar; home minister Dilip Walse-Patil and opposition members including former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

In the wake of the Wanowrie case, Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta ordered that all modes of passenger transport, including autorickshaws, strictly implement the existing rules. Action was taken against autorickshaw drivers through September for violating a set of rules namely, not displaying uniform and buckle number, riding without permit, not having passenger vehicle registration, violating traffic rules and using vehicles beyond the scrap lifespan among others. The traffic branch single-handedly focused on enforcement in terms of documentation and discipline. Till September 28, as many as 9,573 cases were registered against autorickshaw drivers for not wearing uniform; 1,822 for not possessing a driving licence; 747 for not displaying badges; and 28 for riding without licence; according to traffic department officials.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Rahul Shrirame, said that the drive is aimed at inculcating discipline among autorickshaw drivers. “We have been receiving numerous complaints from citizens regarding the autorickshaw drivers’ menace. Action is being taken to send a message to them that they are being scrutinised very carefully by citizens, the police and RTO. Our drive is aimed at disciplining autorickshaw drivers where they will have to strictly abide by the law and ensure that they have a licence, uniform, buckle etc. when they ferry passengers. Special attention is being given to those autorickshaw drivers who are engaged in rash and negligent driving,” Shrirame said.

Earlier, RTO officials had seized many autorickshaws, compounding a number of violations stacked against the vehicles, later handing them over to the Bund garden traffic police division.

On wrong side of law

Without uniform: 9,573

Without licence: 1,822

No license: 28

No entry: 1

Front seat: 1

Fitness: 4

Badge: 747

No parking: 115

Signal jumping: 23

RTO: 582

Police warning: 6

Number plate: 1

No paper: 15

Unauthorised passengers: 2

Blocking roads: 32

Others: 208

Total: 13,160