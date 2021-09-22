Sero type 2 dengue on the rise? Complicated, multi-organ involvement dengue cases reported in Pune

Pune: With more complicated and multiple organ involvement dengue cases coming up among confirmed Dengue patients, city doctors believe that this could be because of the Sero type 2 dengue which is a more serious strain than the other variants of the virus. In the past two months, city hospitals are seeing more dengue patients who present serious symptoms including multiple organ involvement, longer hospitalisation and also severity in the symptoms. Earlier, the state had warned the district administration to prepare for Sero type 2 dengue cases which are on the rise. This type of dengue leads to serious cases as compared to Sero type 1 and 3 dengue cases, which is affecting kids and adults alike.

Dr Parikshit Prayag, intensivist at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital said, “We are now seeing more serious dengue patients being reported in the city. In the past two months, I have had more than 10 serious dengue patients admitted in the ICU and are reporting severe dengue with brain involvement, shock syndrome, low platelet count and bone marrow suppression. Although we do not type the variant, the symptoms look like Sero type 2 variant. The severity of symptoms could also be likely in other types as well, but they are more likely in Sero type 2.”

Dr Reema Kashiva, general physician at Noble Hospital said, “There is a definite surge in the numbers and that too with varied presentations. Initially dengue used to present with only fever and rashes, but now the presentations are much severe and include convulsions, paralysis and bleeding. The severity of the symptoms are equal in kids and adults, we recently had a 17-year-old kid with right upper limb and left lower limb paralysis along with dengue. The presentation is not like classic Sero type 1 so it looks like it is Sero type 2 dengue cases. The symptoms now include vomiting, very high fever, dehydration and the hospital stay has also increased and also multiple organ involvement.”

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer, Pune Zilla Parishad said, “Last Saturday, the governments of India and Maharashtra had issued a warning across the state for Sero type 2 dengue and instructed us to undertake intensive activities. Since carrier mosquito is the same for dengue, zika and chikungunya, we are redoubling our efforts and reissuing orders that has been appreciated by several authorities.”

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said, “Sero type 2 dengue causes more severe and complicated symptoms in patients compared to other variants and we have instructed officials to undertake the necessary steps to control the surge in cases. Up to September 7, 2021, we have collected 56,075 serum samples from suspect cases for dengue testing and total cases reported from the state include 6,374. For Sero sampling, the samples are sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune.”

Among kids also there has been a surge in the number and the complications related to dengue cases. Dr Sagar Lad, paediatrician and consultant working with three city hospitals said, “There has been a surge in the numbers this year and we are getting more complicated cases as well. Dengue with multiorgan involvement like involvement of the heart, liver and brain. In a week we are getting at least 2-3 cases in the past two months. In the last one month I have seen at least 20-25 serious dengue patients in the three hospitals that I work with.”