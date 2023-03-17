SET exam on March 26

Pune: The Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) for the post of assistant professors will be conducted on March 26. Over 119,813 applicants can download admit cards from the official website. The exam is conducted by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), SET department, on behalf of the state government with the approval of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for candidates from Maharashtra and Goa.

The admit cards for the 38th SET exam to be conducted in 17 cities of Maharashtra and Goa are made available to candidates’ login from March 16. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The admit cards for the 38th SET exam to be conducted in 17 cities of Maharashtra and Goa are made available to candidates’ login from March 16. “Candidates have to visit website https://setexam.unipune.ac.in and download the admit card before March 26 by entering their registration number from their login. No candidate will be admitted to the examination hall on March 26 after 10 am on any pretext and all applicants should be present at the examination centre two hours before the test,” said Prafulla Pawar, registrar, SPPU.