Seven held for brutally assaulting man over son’s love marriage

Pune: The Loni Kalbhor police on Sunday arrested seven members of a family on charges of attempted murder after they beat unconscious a 40-year-old man with iron rod, wooden sticks and stones at Chavanwasti in Theur at around 7.30am on Saturday, officials said on Monday. Loni Kalbhor police arrested seven members of family on charges of attempted murder after they beat unconscious 40-year-old man with iron rod, wooden sticks and stones at Chavanwasti in Theur. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The injured, identified as Arun Chabu Chavan of Chavanwasti, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hadapsar. The arrested include Shekhar Chavan, 32; Roshan Chavan, 29; Dilip Pandit, 64; Aienabai Chavan, 60; Pooja Chavan, 28; Manish Shitole, 40; and Ujjwala Sawant, 40 of Chavanvasti.

According to the police, Arun’s son Rahul had a registered love marriage with Sakshi Balu Sawant, the granddaughter of Aeinabai Chavan, against the wishes of her family in May, forcing him to send his son and daughter-in-law to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to avoid any conflict. On the day of the incident, Aeinabai confronted Arun and allegedly abused him over the marriage of his son. The verbal abuse escalated and Aeinabai slapped Chavan. Soon after, her other family members rushed with weapons and allegedly attacked Chavan brutally.

As Arun screamed for help, his family members rushed for help, but they were also abused, threatened and assaulted. An unconscious Chavan was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Rajendra Panhale, senior inspector, Loni Kalbhor Police Station, said, “We have recorded Arun’s statement in the hospital and filed a case of attempted murder against the accused.”

Police on Saturday filed an FIR against the accused under Sections 109(1), 118(2), 189(2), 189(4), 189(9), 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 4(25) of the Arms Act and other relevant sections.