Seven Pimpri-Chinchwad police recruitment exam candidates booked for cheating

pune news

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday booked seven candidates who appeared for the 2019 Pimpri-Chinchwad police recruitment examination
Published on Mar 01, 2022 11:44 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Their documents submitted for exams were sent for verification to a scrutiny committee which found it to be fake, according to the police.

The accused candidates carried an exam registration number and a chest number issued to their name.

The police have not yet made any arrests in the case even though the seven people have been identified. Even though the recruitment exam was of 2019, the cheating happened between November 18, 2021 and January 5, 2022, according to the police.

A case under Sections 419 (personation), 420 (cheating), 467, 468, 471, and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chinchwad police station

“The government declaration was from 2019, but due to Covid it was put on hold until recently. Some doubtful documents were picked and sent for investigation by a committee. Some of the documents were found to be forged and from the DCP’s office, the case was asked to be registered. There are no arrests yet,” said senior inspector Krishnadev Kharade of Chinchwad police station.

Senior inspector Ranjit Sawant of MIDC Bhosari police station is investigating the case.

