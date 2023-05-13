Maximum temp reduced in Pune, Koregaon Park records 40.2°C

Cyclone Mocha formed in the Bay of Bengal turned into a severe cyclone on Saturday. However, it will have no impact on weather in Maharashtra, informed officials from India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meanwhile, the IMD recorded reduction in maximum temperature at various areas in Pune City.

(Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

While certain parts of Maharashtra are experiencing heatwave, Pune reported a reduction in maximum temperature. The IMD recorded 38.1 degrees Celsius which 2-3 degrees Celsius lower from the maximum temperature recorded in the last 48 hours. Koregaon Park, which had the second highest temperature in the state on Thursday(44.4 °C), recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

The reduced temperature and humidity level has brought little relief to the citizens however, the dry weather is still causing uncomfortable weather conditions.

Speaking about the current weather conditions, IMD officials said that currently, there are no strong weather conditions over Maharashtra and the state is experiencing mainly clear sky. The condition is expected to continue till May 17. These weather conditions impacted temperature rise in the state.

Meanwhile, a severe cyclone Mocha has formed in the Bay of Bengal and it is expected to cross the Myanmar coast on May 14. The IMD has observed a very rapid intensification of Cyclone Mocha from Category 1 (65kts) to Category 4(115 km) in just 24hrs. It is tied with 3rd most intense Tropical Cyclone (TC) in Bay in May since 1982 as per JTWC. The previous top 3 intense TC in the Bay of Bengal in May was Amphan (145kts), cyclone in May 1990 (125kts), and May 1997, said Vineet Kumar, Former researcher, IITM, Pune

Heatwave conditions in many districts

While the average maximum recorded temperature in state was 40 degrees Celsius, several districts are recording temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius. According to IMD records, on Saturday, Akola recorded 45.6 degrees Celsius temperature which was the highest in the state. Parbhani recorded 44.7 degrees Celsius , Jalgaon at 45 degrees Celsius, and Malegaon at 43.8 degrees Celsius were among the other districts that experienced higher temperatures on Saturday.

K S Hosalikar, head of Climate Research and Services advised citizens that the maximum recorded temperature is on a higher level. People must take necessary precautions to avoid heat impact.