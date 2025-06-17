Sewage water seeps into housing society basement in Pune’s Kothrud

Drainage water flooded the basement of Thumbre Park Society on Eklavya College Road in Kothrud on Monday, with water levels rising to over a foot. Drainage water flooded the basement of Thumbre Park Society on Eklavya College Road in Kothrud on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Vijay Naikal, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officer, said, “The issue occurred due to an undersized drainage line near the chowk. After the rains, water overflowed and entered the society premises, located close to Shaurya Society.”

“Our teams are on site and work to pump out the water continued till late evening,” he said.

Nilesh Kondhalkar, local activist, said, “This is a recurring issue every monsoon. Drainage water regularly enters the basement. We have raised the issue with the PMC multiple times. Today, officials from the Kothrud ward office visited the spot and immediately started relief work.”

Kondhalkar added, “PMC officials admitted the drainage line in the area lacks capacity. They’ve assured us that its capacity will be increased soon. Interestingly, only this society faces such flooding—others in the area remain unaffected.”