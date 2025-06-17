Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sewage water seeps into housing society basement in Pune’s Kothrud

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 17, 2025 08:16 AM IST

Drainage water flooded Thumbre Park Society's basement in Kothrud due to an undersized drainage line, a recurring issue during monsoons, prompting PMC action.

Drainage water flooded the basement of Thumbre Park Society on Eklavya College Road in Kothrud on Monday, with water levels rising to over a foot.

Drainage water flooded the basement of Thumbre Park Society on Eklavya College Road in Kothrud on Monday. (HT PHOTO)
Drainage water flooded the basement of Thumbre Park Society on Eklavya College Road in Kothrud on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Vijay Naikal, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officer, said, “The issue occurred due to an undersized drainage line near the chowk. After the rains, water overflowed and entered the society premises, located close to Shaurya Society.”

“Our teams are on site and work to pump out the water continued till late evening,” he said.

Nilesh Kondhalkar, local activist, said, “This is a recurring issue every monsoon. Drainage water regularly enters the basement. We have raised the issue with the PMC multiple times. Today, officials from the Kothrud ward office visited the spot and immediately started relief work.”

Kondhalkar added, “PMC officials admitted the drainage line in the area lacks capacity. They’ve assured us that its capacity will be increased soon. Interestingly, only this society faces such flooding—others in the area remain unaffected.”

News / Cities / Pune / Sewage water seeps into housing society basement in Pune’s Kothrud
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On