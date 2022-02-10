Sex ratio improves in rural parts of Pune district: survey

PUNE The latest survey conducted in the Pune district shows that the sex ratio has improved. The survey carried out by the zilla parishad (ZP) has revealed that there are 941 girls for every 1,000 boys in the age group of 0 to 6 years in the rural parts of the district. The administration has recorded 285,174 children in this age group as of January 31, 2022. As per data under the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), the sex ratio of children under the age of six in the past five years for Pune district has dropped from 924 in 2015-16 to 918 in 2019-20.

According to Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer of the Pune zilla parishad, there were 883 girls for every 1,000 boys in the same age group during the 2011 Census. “The biological norm is supposed to be 940 to 950 girls for every 1,000 boys in this age group. Each household, including temporary shelters and orphanages etc., have been identified and children in the household have been listed. Each child’s health has been screened by community health officers (CHOs) and data has been entered into software with diagnostic support functionality. We therefore have the name of the child and health data on 36 essential paediatric parameters based on which we have determined if the child requires medical attention,” Prasad said.

Officials said that the data for the latest survey was collected from 1,376 gram panchayats in Pune district. Out of a total 285,175 children in the age group of 0 to 6 years, 146,909 are boys and 138,265 are girls. “Through this programme, 3.28 lakh children were identified and 3.11 lakh were screened by community health officers in the first round of screening. The rest of the children could not be found due to migration during the one month period between household identification and health screening. While reporting the data for the child sex ratio, as per Census norms, we are reporting data for ordinary residents in rural areas of Pune – which is 285,174 children in this age group of 0 to 6 years as on January 31, 2022. This includes children in anganwadis, private play schools, at home, and in schools etc.,” said Prasad.

Officials from the zilla parishad clarified that in 21 gram panchayats that have been merged with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), health services are still provided by the ZP. The health status has been screened for all children regardless of residency status but the child sex ratio has been reported for residents of rural areas only. The ZP has classifed the villages into three categories: green (villages with a child sex ratio of 949 or more; orange (villages with a child sex ratio of 912 to 948); and red (villages with a child sex ratio below 912). There are 686 villages in the green category, 111 villages in the orange category, and 575 villages in the red category.

“To further improve the child sex ratio and eradicate any practice of female foeticide or girl child infanticide, we are counselling mothers and families through ASHA workers. The child health screening programme that creates digital health records, extends care from government agencies, and provides required medical intervention will help in further reducing infant deaths. Digital birth certificates within 30 days of birth and efforts to issue Aadhar cards within four days of birth are also effective measures which are being undertaken in the district,” said Prasad.