SGH to set up protocols for prescribing medicines to OPD patients

Despite the mandatory rule of ‘zero prescription’, patients visiting the Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) are asked to get medicines from outside the facility. Following this the authorities have decided to set up a protocol for prescribing drugs to Out Patients Department (OPD) patients, said officials.

The ‘zero prescription’ rule at SGH was implemented in April this year. After the new rule, the number of patients asked to get medicines from outside the hospital has drastically declined. However, a few errant staff continue to ask patients to get medicines from outside, by writing the drug names on a note or simply typing it on the mobile phones of the patients.

Dr Sanjeev Thakur, dean SGH said, “We have issued notice to two staffs and plan of action will be decided on Monday. Soon, a protocol for dispensing drugs will be set up. There are several alternative medicines for one illness and the doctors and staff have to give the drug which is available at the hospital. Asking to get alternative medicines from outside is a violation of the rule.”

The SGH and BJ Medical College prior to the implementation of the ‘zero prescription’ policy purchased several medicines, consumables and medical equipment. This year, from January to August, SGH purchased medicine stock worth ₹ 3.06 crore. However, despite the availability of medicine and purchases worth crores of rupees the patients are still asked to get medicines from outside.

Another senior doctor from SGH on anonymity, said, the medicines at SGH are given to patients free of cost. “We had received complaints that staff from the orthopaedic department and medicine department were prescribing medicines. We are unable to find the reason why the drugs are being prescribed despite all the medicines being available. It is purposefully done to spoil the image of SGH or with a vested interest.”

Dr Thakur, informed that if a medicine is prescribed due to unavailability it’s accepted but if the drug is there and still the patients are asked to get it outside, such issues can’t be taken lightly. “We have decided to start taking action against the respective responsible person. We have issued memos to a couple of hospital staff in incidents of prescribing drugs. We have adequate stock of all medicines which is enough even if the patient load increases by tenfold,” he said.

