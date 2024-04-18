Shahu Maharaj declares assets worth 297 cr, Mandalik 5.65 cr

Pune: Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj, the Congress candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance for Kolhapur, filed his nomination papers on Tuesday. The scion of the Kolhapur royal family declared assets worth ₹297 crore, probably the highest among all candidates in the district. The nomination details also mentions a case registered against him at Laxmipuri Police Station last month. Shahu Chhatrapati, scion of the Kolhapur royal family, declared assets worth ₹ 297 crore, probably the highest among all candidates in the district. (HT FILE)

Shahu Maharaj’s wife Yagyaseniraje Chhatrapati has declared assets worth ₹41.6 crore in her name, while Shahu Maharaj has no debt on him. Yagyaseniraje Chhatrapati has movable property worth ₹17.35 crore and immovable property worth ₹23.71 crore.

Shahu Maharaj has had agricultural lands worth ₹122.88 crore in his name. The house at Fejivde in Radhanagari taluka and the building of New Palace are named after him. The value of vehicles, including one of the world’s two vintage Maybach cars, owned by him is around ₹6 crore, as per the affidavit given by him in the nomination documents.

Meanwhile, Mahayuti’s Kolhapur candidate Sanjay Mandlik, who filed his papers on Monday, had declared assets worth ₹14.37 crore. His wealth has increased by ₹5.65 crore as compared to 2019.

Shahu Chhatrapati

Constituency: Kolhapur

Party: Congress (MVA)

Movable assets: ₹146.64 crore

Immovable assets: ₹149.73 crore

Total assets: ₹297 crore

Sanjay Mandlik

Constituency: Kolhapur

Party: Shiv Sena (Mahayuti)

Movable assets: ₹1.15 crore

Immovable assets: ₹13.21 crore

Total assets: ₹14.37 crore