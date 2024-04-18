 Shahu Maharaj declares assets worth ₹297 cr, Mandalik ₹5.65 cr - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shahu Maharaj declares assets worth 297 cr, Mandalik 5.65 cr

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Apr 18, 2024 07:42 AM IST

Shahu Chhatrapati, scion of the Kolhapur royal family, declared assets worth ₹297 crore, probably the highest among all candidates in the district

Pune: Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj, the Congress candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance for Kolhapur, filed his nomination papers on Tuesday. The scion of the Kolhapur royal family declared assets worth 297 crore, probably the highest among all candidates in the district. The nomination details also mentions a case registered against him at Laxmipuri Police Station last month.

Shahu Chhatrapati, scion of the Kolhapur royal family, declared assets worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>297 crore, probably the highest among all candidates in the district. (HT FILE)
Shahu Chhatrapati, scion of the Kolhapur royal family, declared assets worth 297 crore, probably the highest among all candidates in the district. (HT FILE)

Shahu Maharaj’s wife Yagyaseniraje Chhatrapati has declared assets worth 41.6 crore in her name, while Shahu Maharaj has no debt on him. Yagyaseniraje Chhatrapati has movable property worth 17.35 crore and immovable property worth 23.71 crore.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Shahu Maharaj has had agricultural lands worth 122.88 crore in his name. The house at Fejivde in Radhanagari taluka and the building of New Palace are named after him. The value of vehicles, including one of the world’s two vintage Maybach cars, owned by him is around 6 crore, as per the affidavit given by him in the nomination documents.

Meanwhile, Mahayuti’s Kolhapur candidate Sanjay Mandlik, who filed his papers on Monday, had declared assets worth 14.37 crore. His wealth has increased by 5.65 crore as compared to 2019.

Shahu Chhatrapati

Constituency: Kolhapur

Party: Congress (MVA)

Movable assets: 146.64 crore

Immovable assets: 149.73 crore

Total assets: 297 crore

Sanjay Mandlik

Constituency: Kolhapur

Party: Shiv Sena (Mahayuti)

Movable assets: 1.15 crore

Immovable assets: 13.21 crore

Total assets: 14.37 crore

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Shahu Maharaj declares assets worth 297 cr, Mandalik 5.65 cr
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On