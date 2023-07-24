MSEC commissioner Shailaja Darade suspended

Shailaja Darade, deputy director of Maharashtra State Examination Council (MSEC) (commissioner in-charge ), was suspended by the State government in connection with a bribery case, officials said on Sunday. The action has been taken after five months since she was initially booked in the case of cheating for allegedly taking bribe from the candidates without offering them jobs in the education department.

The complaint against Darade was filed by Sukhdev Suryavanshi from Sangli district at Hadpsar police station on February 22, 2023. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complaint against Darade was filed by Sukhdev Suryavanshi from Sangli district at Hadpsar police station on February 22, 2023. Accordingly, Darade and her brother Dadasaheb Darade were booked by the police. In this case, the application filed by Darade for anticipatory bail was rejected by the additional district Sessions Court on April 29, 2023.

Following the FIR, state education commissioner Suraj Mandhare sent a detailed report in this regard to the State government on July 7. The report stated that Darade’s actions raised serious questions about her working methods, an official said. Taking note of it, deputy secretary of the State government TV Karpate issued order of Darade’s suspension.

As per the orders, Darade cannot move out of the headquarters jurisdiction without the prior permission of the government. The order also states that she cannot go for any private job and business can be done during the suspension period, if they do so, they will be guilty of misconduct and eligible for action. Meanwhile, Darade has filed an application in the High Court to get anticipatory bail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}