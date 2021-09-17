Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Shaniwarwada, Aga Khan palace reopen for tourists
pune news

Shaniwarwada, Aga Khan palace reopen for tourists

We opened the doors of Shaniwarwada and Aga Khan Palace at 9 am and it will remain open until 5pm, said officials
By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 11:45 PM IST
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been maintaining all sites under its care during the Covid restrictions, including Shaniwarwada and Aga Khan Palace . (Kalpesh Nukte/HT PHOTO)

PUNE The doors to Shaniwarwada and Aga Khan Palace, archeological sites, reopened on Friday, after six months, post the second wave of Covid-19.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been maintaining all sites under its care during the Covid restrictions, including Shaniwarwada .

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on September 16 released an order allowing all ASI monuments in Pune district to reopen with immediate effect.

“I received a request from ASI and I allowed the sites to be open, but they have to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the ministry of health and family welfare, and the health and cultural affairs departments,” said Deshmukh.

“We opened the doors of Shaniwarwada and Aga Khan Palace at 9 am and it will remain open until 5pm. There is no change in the ticket price for tourists, although they will have to book online and follow the protocol which, includes maintaining required physical distance, wearing a mask, hand-washing and sanitisation while at the monuments,” said Gajanan Mandaware, conservation assistant, ASI.

RELATED STORIES

The city boasts of three archeological sites, Pataleshwar temple, Aga Khan Palace and Shaniwarwada.

The footfall recorded at Shaniwarwada on Friday was 40 tourists, while Aga Khan Palace had 30 visitors.

Dattratay Kolhapure from Chinchwad said, “It is indeed good to see the massive doors to Shaniwarwada open. Especially when we make this trip into Pune for Ganpati darsha, we also stop to see the wada.”

Sachin Kshirsagar from Jalna said, “There is no santitiser kept at the entrance of Shaniwarwada and the security should be checking people entering the site. I see people not using masks after entry.”

Pataleshwar temple is still closed and the officials at the site said that since the order was released late last night the temple will open on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

FIR against youth flying drone near INS Shivaji

Pune admin to reopen swimming pools for fully vaccinated athletes: Ajit Pawar

4,574 Covid violators booked in Pune dist; Rs21 lakh collected in fines in one week

PM Narendra Modi praises Dagdusheth Trust’s e-darshan facility
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP