Sharad Pawar & Ajit Pawar meet on Diwali, Ajit leaves for Delhi soon after

For the first time after the split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the entire Pawar family came together for Diwali celebrations. In a departure from the norm of meeting in Baramati, the family converged at the home of Pratap Pawar, who is Sharad Pawar’s younger brother and an industrialist. Both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar were present on the occasion. After meeting Sharad Pawar, Ajit suddenly left for the national capital. Ajit Pawar (left) and Sharad Pawar attended a family function in Pune on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Asked about the get-together, Sharad Pawar’s daughter, Supriya Sule, said, “Every year, we would meet at Baramati. But this year, Pratap Pawar’s wife, who is my aunt, is unwell so they could not come down to Baramati. Even Pratap’s birthday was on Friday so we decided to meet at his residence in Pune. The entire family got together.”

Asked about Ajit being present and then suddenly leaving for Delhi, Sule said, “Ajit was present for the get-together. But I am not aware that he left for Delhi. The climate in Delhi is bad. There is pollution due to which schools there have announced holidays. Those staying in Delhi and those visiting Delhi should take care.”

Sharad Pawar told media persons, “There were no political discussions. It was a family function.”

Whereas Sharad Pawar’s sister, Saroj Patil, said, “I am very happy that the entire family got together. Both Sharad and Ajit were present. I am not aware about what they discussed. Everyone was chatting with each other as a family. We were too busy arranging things so could not have a chat with the younger generation…”

Ajit Pawar was unwell the whole of last week and hence kept away from public life. He issued a press statement the day before to wish all the citizens a happy Diwali and said he would not be able to participate in public life due to his health issues. On Friday however, he made it a point to remain present at the family get-together.

Following the split in the NCP, Sharad Pawar and Ajit had met for the first time secretly at businessman Atul Choardia’s residence in Koregaon Park. Thereafter, the uncle and nephew had met at Pratap Pawar’s home in Pune.

Dilip Walse Patil met Pawar

Early morning Friday, cooperation minister Dilip Walse Patil met Sharad Pawar for the first time after the split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Walse Patil is considered to be very close to Sharad Pawar yet he joined hands with Ajit. Following the split in the party, Sharad Pawar concentrated on Walse Patil’s constituency, hinting at defeating him. All of a sudden however, Walse Patil Friday morning visited Sharad Pawar’s residence. NCP leader and spokesperson Ankush Kakade said, “It is the nature of Maharashtra and Sharad Pawar not to bring political rivalry into social relations. Walse Patil’s visit was planned and related to the Rayat Education Trust.”

