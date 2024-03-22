 Sharad Pawar clears the air about contesting LS polls, criticises BJP govt for misusing power - Hindustan Times
Sharad Pawar clears the air about contesting LS polls, criticises BJP govt for misusing power

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 22, 2024 10:44 PM IST

During his interaction with the media, Pawar came down heavily on the central government for misusing power

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar on Friday put an end to all speculation regarding his contesting the Lok Sabha (LS) elections and said, “I will not contest the LS election from any constituency”.

As part of the INDIA alliance, we are strongly supporting Kejriwal. We will back him and remain united, Pawar said. (HT PHOTO)
As part of the INDIA alliance, we are strongly supporting Kejriwal. We will back him and remain united, Pawar said. (HT PHOTO)

There have been rumours that the NCP leader will contest the LS polls to ensure one more victory. Recently while speaking to party office-bearers, he said, “The party workers are asking me to contest elections from the Pune, Madha or Satara LS seat.” This sparked speculation that he would contest the LS elections. Pawar spoke to media persons at Baramati against this backdrop. When the question was raised about his candidature from Madha or any other constituency, Pawar replied, “It is clear that I will not contest the election.”

During his interaction with the media, Pawar came down heavily on the central government for misusing power. “Kejriwal came from a common background. He was quite popular and the people of Delhi elected him three times with absolute majority. As the BJP is unable to defeat him, it used agencies and arrested the sitting chief minister. This will definitely boomerang on the BJP,” he said. “As part of the INDIA alliance, we are strongly supporting Kejriwal. We will back him and remain united,” Pawar said.

“Earlier, there was political opposition and we used to criticise the policies of the ruling government in election campaigns and put our views before the people. But this government is working against democratic principles which I am seeing for the first time in India,” Pawar added.

