Sharad Pawar discharged from hospital

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar was discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic (RHC) on Wednesday morning after undergoing treatment for mild dehydration, hospital authorities said.

The 85-year-old Rajya Sabha MP was admitted last Sunday after complaining of dehydration, and, reportedly, a mild cough and vomiting. He was hospitalised for three days and has recovered well, according to Dr Purvez Grant, chief cardiologist, and chairman and managing trustee, RHC.

Along with Dr Grant, consultant physician Dr Abhijit Lodha and Dr Simon Grant treated Pawar. During hospitalisation, a CT scan and blood tests were conducted, and all test reports were normal. During treatment, he was given intravenous fluids and put on antibiotics as a precaution.

Dr Purvez Grant said, “He is doing well and has already left for Mumbai. He has been advised to take rest for the next two to three days before resuming his daily routine.”

Dr Grant added that the last time he was admitted to RHC, he had a chest infection that completely cleared. “This time, he had mild dehydration, probably due to less water intake. He also had mild weakness, which is normal for his age. He has been advised to take medicines for a couple of days. We suggested a follow-up in 15 days. However, he should avoid going out too much because immunity naturally decreases with age,” Dr Grant said.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha MP was admitted to the same hospital for chest congestion and difficulty in breathing on February 9. He was successfully treated and later discharged on February 14.