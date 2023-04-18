Home / Cities / Pune News / Sharad Pawar dismisses speculation over Ajit Pawar’s political move

Sharad Pawar dismisses speculation over Ajit Pawar’s political move

HT Correspondent
Apr 18, 2023 11:04 PM IST

Earlier on Monday, Ajit Pawar also dismissed as false the reports that he has called a meeting of MLAs on Tuesday

According to Sharad Pawar (R), Ajit Pawar was busy with the party’s work and there was no need for the media to drag the issue. (HT PHOTO)
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday dismissed speculation about his nephew and senior party leader Ajit Pawar’s next political move and said no meeting of NCP MLAs has been called by anyone. Pawar senior’s assertion came minutes before his nephew Ajit too denied reports of political realignment in the state.

According to Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar was busy with the party’s work and there was no need for the media to drag the issue.

Earlier on Monday, Ajit Pawar also dismissed as false the reports that he has called a meeting of MLAs on Tuesday, amid intense speculation in Maharashtra’s political circles about his growing proximity with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rumours regarding Ajit Pawar’s next political move began to circulate last week when he abruptly cancelled his scheduled meetings and made comments perceived as being light on the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp. The BJP is part of the Shinde government.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday added grist to the rumour mill claiming Sharad Pawar recently told Uddhav Thackeray that his party will never join hands with the BJP even if anyone takes an individual decision to do so.

On Tuesday, Sharad Pawar declared in Purandar, Pune district, that whatever debates are taking place in the media are not taking place in “our minds.”

“…There is no importance of all these discussions. The reports have no meaning. Somebody is trying to create news. I can say about NCP that all our colleagues are of one thinking of how to make the party stronger, and there is no other thought in anybody’s mind,” the NCP chief said.

bjp chief minister maharashtra pune eknath shinde uddhav thackeray shiv sena sharad pawar nationalist congress party ajit pawar
