Sharad Pawar led wrestling association disbanded after complaints

Following a series of complaints, Maharashtra state wrestling association led by Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar was dissolved by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Friday.

The action has been taken due to various complaints of inappropriate work culture as well as not organising tournaments of specific age group that were submitted to WFI by district bodies, including one from Pune.

This has come as second major blow to Pawar who is heading the Wrestling association in Maharashtra since the past several years. Earlier this week, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde’s rebellion along with over 40 MLAs led to fall of Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. Pawar, however denied that dissolution of a body had anything to do with Maharashtra politics.

“First of all I would like to make it clear that whatever decision has been taken by WFI doesn’t have any political motive. They have taken the decision because they have received complaints from state wrestlers and district bodies. These complaints were about style of function of state body and not conducting tournaments for two age groups,” said Pawar during a press conference in Pune on Saturday.

Pawar said his role as president was limited to helping players on seeking government assistance. “I have been involved in several sports bodies. I am normally never involved in selection of players.”

“I along with senior wrestlers Kaka Pawar and Ramdas Tadas will discuss issues with Maharashtra Wrestling Association members necessary steps will be taken. After going to Delhi, I will also have a meeting with WFI president Birjbhushan Sharan Singh,” Pawar said.

The decision to dismiss Maharashtra body was taken on Friday at the Federation’s annual meeting in Delhi attended by its chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh.

“Out of 35 districts in Maharashtra, we have received complaints from 25 districts regarding inappropriate work culture. Based on complaints we have dissolved the state body. The ad hoc committee will be formed on Monday and will take care of all the wrestling activities in the state until a new body is formed. The order of suspension will be issued on Monday,” said Vinod Tomar, secretary, WFI.

Most of the complaints, according to Pawar and district bodies, were against Balasaheb Landge who has been the secretary for more than 40 years. Despite repeated attempts, Landge did not respond to calls and messages.

District bodies had repeatedly criticised the state federation for not conducting under-15 and under-23 tournaments as per instructions of WFI.

Sandeep Bhondwe, Pune district wrestling association president, alleged that since past few years, Balasaheb Landge and his son Lalit were involved in irregularities. “Whenever questions were asked to the state body regarding the financial expenses of the tournaments, the association would not respond. Not only Pune district, but other districts have also complaints about inappropriate work” said Bhondwe.

Wrestlers HT spoke to said they do not have any complaints about Pawar.

“The problems that all state wrestlers have faced are due to secretary Balasaheb Landge. He (Landge) under the name of Pawar has done inappropriate work. None of the wrestlers were happy with the way work was conducted by Landge. We have also complained against him to the National wrestling body,” said Yogesh Dodke, Hind Kesari.