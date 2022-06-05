Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Sharad Pawar to attend Warkari conference on June 6
pune news

Sharad Pawar to attend Warkari conference on June 6

PUNE The Warkari Kirtankar has organised a conference on June 6, before the long march
NCP chief Sharad Pawar will attend the conference organised by Warkari Kirtankar on June 6 (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 12:54 AM IST
ByAbhay Khairnar

PUNE The Warkari Kirtankar has organised a conference on June 6, before the long march. NCP chief Sharad Pawar will also attend the conference.

This comes after MNS chief Raj Thackery accused Pawar of being an atheist. The debate caught fire when Pawar’s supporters tweeted a photo of him breaking a coconut at a Maruti (Hanuman) temple and since then, various posts of Pawar being present at religious functions have surfaced on social media.On this background, Pawar will attend the event.

Vithoba Rakhumai Muktii Andolan’s Ankush Shedge said, “Warkari Kirtankar conference is being organised on June 6 at Dehu and Sharad Pawar will be the chief guest. Other saints will also be a part of this conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Dehu on June 14, wherein he will inaugurate the temple of Sant Tukarm,

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP