Sharad Pawar urges CM Fadnavis to act for communal harmony after Yavat clashes

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Sharad Pawar on Saturday spoke to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and urged him to take immediate steps to maintain communal harmony in the state following the violent clashes in Yavat on Friday, members from his party said. Expressing concern over the unrest, Sharad Pawar, who was in Pune on Saturday, called up the chief minister and urged strict action against those responsible for the violence. He emphasised the need to ensure such incidents do not disrupt peace in the state. (HT FILE)

The incident, which broke out between two groups, led to tension in the usually peaceful Daund tehsil of Pune district. In response, the state government deployed a large police force to bring the situation under control.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also visited Yavat on Friday evening to assess the situation. “The situation is under control and no further incidents have been reported,” he told the media.

Political leaders across parties have appealed to the public to remain calm and avoid spreading provocative content or rumours.