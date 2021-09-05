Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shetti’s nomination: Pawar says party done its job honestly

Following reports about Maha Vikas Aghadi government planning to replace Swabhimaan Shetkari sanghatana chief Raju Shetti’s name recommended for appointment as members of the legislative council (MLC), NCP’s Sharad Pawar said his party has done its job with sincerity
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 12:09 AM IST
Earlier there were reports that ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), led by Uddhav Thackeray, has requested Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to replace one of the names from among the list of 12 people who were recommended for appointment as members of the legislative council (MLC).

Pawar said, “We have done our job honestly. What Shetti says is his choice. We are now awaiting Governor to take a call on the list.”

Earlier, reacting to report, Shetti had said the NCP had promised a seat in MLC to his party. His reaction came after talks of MVA submitting a fresh list to the governor with one change. A delegation of MVA leaders headed by the chief minister (CM), along with deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Nationalist Congress Party) and state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat (Congress), met the governor on Wednesday evening.

Speculations are doing rounds that they have requested him to remove farmer leader Raju Shetti’s name from the list. Shetti is a former parliamentarian and heads political outfit Swabhimani Paksha. His name was recommended from NCP’s quota but the party is reportedly upset with him over his stand taken against MVA government.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar On Thursday said according to new information, a person, who was defeated in a recently held election, cannot be nominated for the Upper House, so they are verifying the same. This triggered talks about MVA replacing the name of Shetti.

