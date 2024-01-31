Home / Cities / Pune News / Shinde faction Shiv Sena MLA Anil Babar passes away at 74

Shinde faction Shiv Sena MLA Anil Babar passes away at 74

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 31, 2024 10:09 PM IST

Shiv Sena legislator Anil Babar, known for his work on irrigation projects, passed away at the age of 74 after a brief illness. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief and praised Babar's contributions to developmental works. Babar was elected for the fourth time as MLA from Khanapur-Atpadi constituency. His cremation took place with full state honors. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid his respects.

Shiv Sena legislator from Khanapur-Atpadi Anil Babar passed away in the early hours of Wednesday following a brief illness, his family members said. He was 74.

Babar was elected for the fourth time as MLA from the constituency and was known for bringing various irrigation projects to provide water to drought prone areas. (HT PHOTO)
Babar breathed his last at a private hospital in Sangli where he was being treated for pneumonia.

He was elected for the fourth time as MLA from the constituency and was known for bringing various irrigation projects to provide water to drought prone areas.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief and said he has lost a guide and a close associate and the state has lost a senior representative of the people.

In a condolence message, the chief minister said that Babar’s work in the Khanapur-Atpadi constituency cannot be forgotten as he worked towards the Tembhu (lift irrigation) scheme, farmers’ issues and several other developmental works.

His cremation took place with full state honours at Vita where Shinde was also present.

After a revolt in the Shiv Sena in 2022, Babar decided to go with Shinde and was part of the group of legislators that had gone to Guwahati following the rebellion.

Babar, a four-term MLA, won the election in 2019 on the Shiv Sena’s ticket.

“Anil Babar was my most trusted associate. He was with me during my political struggle. We have worked together for many years,” Shinde said.

Babar became MLA first in 1990. Later, he was re-elected in 1999, 2014, and in 2019.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also visited Vita and paid tributes.

Fadnavis said, “Paid tributes to my friend, and fellow assembly member Anil Babar at Sangli. On this occasion, I met his family members and consoled them. Om Shanti.”

