Shinde govt’s decision to stay plans under DPDCs will be challenged in HC: Ajit Pawar

PUNE Newly-elected leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Ajit Pawar, on Sunday said that opposition parties are considering going to the high court (HC) over staying of disbursement of funds and implementation of various works under district planning and development committees (DPDCs) by the new government.

Last week, the Eknath Shinde-led government stayed all funds sanctioned for various works since April 1 under the DPDCs until appointment of new guardian ministers. Pawar as finance minister had sanctioned over Rs13,000 crore to various districts under the DPDCs. Pawar as guardian minister for Pune had sanctioned Rs875 crore for the district, which the new government has stayed.

When asked about the state government’s decision on DPDCs, Pawar said that ‘justice’ will be sought in the HC over the DPDCs issue. “Governments come and go but there is no reason to stay or reverse the decisions taken by the previous government,” said Pawar.

Speaking about the row over the metro car shed project at Aarey, Pawar claimed that when they (the MVA) were in government, the cost of the metro project in Mumbai had already increased by Rs10,000 crore. “When I was taking the review, the officials told me that if the decision on the project is not taken in time, the project will be delayed and if the project is delayed, the cost of the project will further increase by another Rs15,000 crore,” he said.

He added that ultimately, the impact of the increased cost will be felt by the people using the metro.