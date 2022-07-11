Shinde govt’s decision to stay plans under DPDCs will be challenged in HC: Ajit Pawar
PUNE Newly-elected leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Ajit Pawar, on Sunday said that opposition parties are considering going to the high court (HC) over staying of disbursement of funds and implementation of various works under district planning and development committees (DPDCs) by the new government.
Last week, the Eknath Shinde-led government stayed all funds sanctioned for various works since April 1 under the DPDCs until appointment of new guardian ministers. Pawar as finance minister had sanctioned over Rs13,000 crore to various districts under the DPDCs. Pawar as guardian minister for Pune had sanctioned Rs875 crore for the district, which the new government has stayed.
When asked about the state government’s decision on DPDCs, Pawar said that ‘justice’ will be sought in the HC over the DPDCs issue. “Governments come and go but there is no reason to stay or reverse the decisions taken by the previous government,” said Pawar.
Speaking about the row over the metro car shed project at Aarey, Pawar claimed that when they (the MVA) were in government, the cost of the metro project in Mumbai had already increased by Rs10,000 crore. “When I was taking the review, the officials told me that if the decision on the project is not taken in time, the project will be delayed and if the project is delayed, the cost of the project will further increase by another Rs15,000 crore,” he said.
He added that ultimately, the impact of the increased cost will be felt by the people using the metro.
-
GADVASU V-C receives academic leadership award
Vice-chancellor of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Dr Inderjeet Singh, received the academic leadership award at the India Animal Health Summit and Awards 2022. He was presented the leadership award for his exemplary contribution towards the growth and development of animal health and production. Parshottam Rupala, union minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, inaugurated the maiden summit organised by the Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture at New Delhi.
-
Non-return on investment: Sahara Group’s retail wing in soup
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Sahara Q Shop Unique Products to return ₹1 lakh invested by a Ludhiana man along with ₹10,000 compensation. Subhash Kumar of Durgapuri, Ludhiana, had submitted his complaint against Sahara Q Shop Unique Products, Aliganj, Lucknow, through its director/managing director (opposite party 1), its Ludhiana city branch through its manager (OP2) and Harish Chander Patel, agent of the company (OP3).
-
Some people think they are born to rule, Shinde on Uddhav Thackeray
Speaking in Pandharpur on Sunday, Shinde launched veiled barbs at Uddhav Thackeray. “Some people think they are born to rule. I am not the one to have born with a golden spoon. They should have felt proud that a common man has assumed the chair,” Shinde said without naming Uddhav, who is struggling to retain cadre on his side after one of the biggest rebellion in party last month.
-
Ludhiana MC clerk, 3 aides booked for fraud
A clerk of Zone-1 of Ludhiana municipal corporation and three others have been booked for fraudulently transferring the ownership of a property in the name of one of his aides. Complainant Abhilasha Gupta of Haibowal Kalan said she owned a property in Rari Mohalla. The accused clerk transferred the property to someone fraudulently. When she came to know about it, she complained to the MC and Ludhiana police.
-
World Population Day: Better preventive healthcare facilities for all can ensure resilient future, say Pune docs
PUNE On the occasion of World Population Day on July 11, Pune-based doctors said that better preventive healthcare facilities for all can ensure a resilient future. Pune-based Dr Sai Waghmare said that preventive healthcare can ensure healthy living. World Population Day first came into existence in 1987 when the global population reached 5 billion. The United Nations celebrated the day on July 11 after getting influenced by celebrating 'Five Billion Day'.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics