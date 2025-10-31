Pune: Legislative Council chairman Prof Ram Shinde on Wednesday directed the Pune divisional commissioner to conduct a detailed inspection and submit a report within 15 days on alleged irregularities in the Nancy Lake Home project at Katraj. The project is considered upmarket and is located opposite to Bharati Vidyapeeth on Pune-Satara road. Shinde orders probe in Nancy Lake Home project; seeks report in 15 days

During a meeting held at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Wednesday, Shinde took serious note of complaints regarding illegal construction and repeated plan changes in the housing project. He instructed the divisional commissioner, Chandrakant Pulkundwar, to visit the site along with officials from the land records and other concerned departments, and carry out a thorough investigation.

According to preliminary information, the Nancy Lake Home project has been granted revised approvals nearly 10 times since 2004. The note from Shinde’s office stated that there were allegations of alterations in the positions of survey numbers 8 and 9 in the village and measurement maps.

Officials said that while the Pune district collector had granted construction permission for a non-agricultural plot measuring 37,973.20 sq m, the actual construction is suspected to have been carried out over 60,630.59 sq m. Questions were also raised during the meeting about the frequent changes in the approved plans and the reasons behind them.

As the officials present in the meeting could not provide satisfactory explanations, Shinde instructed the divisional commissioner to personally visit the site, conduct an inquiry, and submit a detailed report within 15 days.

Those present at the meeting included Shivdarshan Sathe, secretary (IV) of the Legislative Secretariat; Mohan Kakad, deputy secretary; Priyanka Chhapwale, joint secretary, Urban Development; Ramesh Kakade, executive engineer, Pune Municipal Corporation; Rupali Dhage, deputy engineer; Nilesh Badgujar, assistant law officer; and Balasaheb Bhosale, city survey officer, Pune.

Despite repeated attempts by HT, the divisional commissioner and the builder of Nancy Lake Home project did not respond.