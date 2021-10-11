Shirdi Intl Airport resumes flight operations

PUNE: Shirdi International Airport, which had suspended all flights since March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, resumed operations on Sunday with flights scheduled to arrive from Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai (see box). With temples and other religious places having opened in the state on October 7 and the festive season having begun, air traffic at the airport is expected to increase as people across the country would like to take Shirdi Sai Baba’s blessings at this time. An official from Shirdi airport said, “The number of flights will be increasing in the coming days ahead of the festive season as people love to visit the shrine during this time.”

Before the pandemic, 26 flights (13 each of landings and departure) were recorded from Shirdi airport. During the lockdown, the airport authorities completed the work of increasing the length of the runway, which will now allow landing of bigger airplanes that need longer runs to take off. The runway length has been increased from the former 2,500 metre to 3,200 metre.

Shirdi International Airport spans 350 hectare land at Kakadi, Kopargaon, which is 14km from Shirdi. The airport will also soon be able to handle flight operations at night. It was inaugurated in October 2017.

All aboard for Shirdi

11.30am – arrival from Delhi (departure at 12.30 pm)

2.30pm – arrival from Hyderabad (departure at 3 pm)

4pm – arrival from Chennai (departure at 4.30 pm)

