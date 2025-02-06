Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shirdi temple trust launches new coupon system for free meals

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Feb 06, 2025 06:26 AM IST

Pune: Shri Sai Baba Sansthan launches a new coupon system for free meals at Prasadalaya, streamlining distribution for devotees post-darshan.

Pune: The Shri Sai Baba Sansthan, Shirdi has launched a new coupon system for free meals at Prasadalaya, said officials on Wednesday.

Devotees who have taken stay facility at Bhakta Nivas of the Sansthan will get free meal coupons at their room, said. (HT PHOTO)
Devotees who have taken stay facility at Bhakta Nivas of the Sansthan will get free meal coupons at their room, said. (HT PHOTO)

Goraksha Gadilkar, chief executive officer (CEO), Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust, (Shirdi), “Under the new system to be implemented from Thursday, devotees will get their free meal coupons immediately after the darshan. They need not have to go to Prasadalaya for coupons. Coupons will also be provided at Prasadalaya after scrutiny.”

In the earlier system, coupons were made available at Prasadalaya.

Devotees who have taken stay facility at Bhakta Nivas of the Sansthan will get free meal coupons at their room, said.

Earlier, BJP leader and former MP Sujay Vikhe Patil had criticised the free meal service suggesting that it attracted beggars and drug addicts leading to an increase in crime and posing a threat to safety of residents.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On