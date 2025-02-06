Shirdi temple trust launches new coupon system for free meals

Pune: The Shri Sai Baba Sansthan, Shirdi has launched a new coupon system for free meals at Prasadalaya, said officials on Wednesday. Devotees who have taken stay facility at Bhakta Nivas of the Sansthan will get free meal coupons at their room, said. (HT PHOTO)

Goraksha Gadilkar, chief executive officer (CEO), Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust, (Shirdi), “Under the new system to be implemented from Thursday, devotees will get their free meal coupons immediately after the darshan. They need not have to go to Prasadalaya for coupons. Coupons will also be provided at Prasadalaya after scrutiny.”

In the earlier system, coupons were made available at Prasadalaya.

Earlier, BJP leader and former MP Sujay Vikhe Patil had criticised the free meal service suggesting that it attracted beggars and drug addicts leading to an increase in crime and posing a threat to safety of residents.