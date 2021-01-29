IND USA
pune news

Shirole proposes recreational centres on tekdis around city

Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole has proposed a small recreation centre on tekdis surrounding the city on the lines of the Van Vihar, created by the forest department in Pachgaon, Parvati
By Prachi Bari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:38 PM IST

Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole has proposed a small recreation centre on tekdis surrounding the city on the lines of the Van Vihar, created by the forest department in Pachgaon, Parvati.

“There are many small hills around Pune city and it is necessary to save these hills to preserve the environment there and thereby to preserve the environment of the city,” said Shirole, MLA and corporator for ward 14 (Deccan Gymkhana – Model Colony).

“We have many morning walkers who are regulars to the tekdi and some of them also take care of the trees and animals in the hills. Thus, to help support them, preserve and maintain hills, we have proposed a garden on the lines of Pachgaon, Parvati created by the forest department of the state government. It is necessary to implement a forest project on the hills from Chaturshringi to Symbiosis College,” he said.

According to Shirole, minister of state for forests Dattatraya Bharne has approved the project in principle during the recent district planning and development council (DPDC) meeting and said that funds would be sanctioned for it soon.

He has also forwarded a letter to the forest department and taken in suggestions from residents and regular tekdi walkers.

“We went to meet Shirole to discuss the project. It seems good on paper and we have mentioned that there should be no construction or structure of any kind. Although, it is in nascent stage, we will wait to see what the state minister proposes,” said Madhukar Natu, a tekdi lover who has been planting trees on the Hanuman tekdi for 15 years.

The proposed ideas are the enhancement of existing infrastructure, repairs to existing values, PVC tanks, adding infrastructure like an alternate source of water for watering plants, beautification, jogging tracks, stairs at strategic locations to increase accessibility for senior citizens, resting areas around bigger trees, map of the tekdi, regular rounds by forest guards and financial provision for sustaining and maintenance of the forest gardens.

According to Shirole, “The Central and state governments have undertaken various initiatives and campaigns to promote the environment. In addition, the hills and the surrounding forests should be given a boost. Strong funds should be provided for this. This project will create a beautiful area among the hills in Pune.”

