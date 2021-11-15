Home / Cities / Pune News / Shiv Chhatrapati awardees stage protest in Pune, demand job
Recipients of Shiv Chhatrapati Award have started a fast protest in front of the state sports commissioner office in Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune’s Balewadi seeking job opportunities as per their educational qualification. (HT)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 11:51 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

Pune: Recipients of Shiv Chhatrapati Award have started a fast protest in front of the state sports commissioner office in Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi seeking job opportunities as per their educational qualification.

On Monday, the protesting athletes wrote to state sports commissioner Om Prakash Bakoria, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh and police commissioner Amitabh Gupta. A letter was also sent to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and state sports and youth affairs minister Sunil Kedar.

According to the sportspersons, their demand for job opportunities has not been met since last four years. The police gave permission for only five athletes to protest in rural Pune as Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) is in place.

“In states like Punjab and Haryana, along with state recognition awards, jobs are also offered to players,” said Vikas Kale, national kabaddi player who has represented Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League.

There are around 120 Shiv Chhatrapati awardees who are asking for job opportunities.

“Earlier the prize money amount given to athletes was 50,000, and the amount was increased to 1 lakh since 2015-16. We are asking for job opportunities that fit our education criteria. We are not demanding Class 1 jobs straightaway. Those who are eligible for Class 4 job should get an opportunity in that category, but the government should take steps to secure the future of athletes,” said Sagar Gulhane, national atya-patya (traditional game) player.

Om Prakash Bakoria, commissioner of sports, Maharashtra, said, “We are following the general resolution (GR) and there is no mention that Shiv Chhatrapati Sports awardees will also get a job. The award is given for appreciation to players and it does not assure a job guarantee.”

