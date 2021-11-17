Home / Cities / Pune News / Shiv Sena agitates, says BJP delaying property tax waiver for ex-servicemen
As PMC is dragging its feet on the waiver of property tax for ex-servicemen, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday staged an agitation against the ruling BJP
Shiv Sena party workers staged a protest at PMC headquarters against BJP on Tuesday, demanding property tax waiver for ex-servicemen. (HT)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 12:56 AM IST
ByHTC

PUNE: As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is dragging its feet on the waiver of property tax for ex-servicemen, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday staged an agitation against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shiv Sena leaders said that when the state government has issued a government resolution (GR) on the matter and the PMC general body, too, has given its nod for waiving property tax for ex-servicemen, there is no reason for the BJP to further delay implementing the waiver. “The administration is delaying it and citing the reason that they need to get permission from the commissioner. If the state government and general body have given permission, why is the ruling party failing to execute the decision,” president of the Sena city unit, Sanjay More, said.

Recently, ex-servicemen barged into the PMC office and criticised it for not executing the waiver despite having the permission of the state government and general body of the corporation. Instead of implementing the waiver, the PMC is asking ex-servicemen to first share photographs, bank details, identity proofs and other documents. There are around 20,000 ex-servicemen in the city awaiting benefits under the scheme. According to ex-soldiers, while they have received cards from the district Sainik Welfare office, the PMC is refusing to accept these cards and instead asking for various documents as proof.

Wednesday, November 17, 2021
