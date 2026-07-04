PUNE: A Shiv Sena district chief and his associate were arrested on Thursday for allegedly opening fire during a dispute over a piece of land at a construction site on Sus–Nande Road in Bavdhan. Police seized a pistol and four live cartridges from the accused. No one was injured in the incident.

Shiv Sena district chief, associate arrested after alleged firing over land dispute

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The incident was reported on Thursday night. The accused have been identified as Balasaheb Chandere (45), Shiv Sena district chief from Sus village, and Sandesh Mane (37), a resident of Katraj. A case has been registered at Bavdhan Police Station based on a complaint filed by Nagesh Rathod, a resident of Narhe.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1 am on July 2 at an under-construction site opposite Om Paradise Building on Sus–Nande Road. The complainant and two others were guarding the site when Chandere allegedly arrived, triggering a heated argument over the ownership and possession of the disputed land.

Police said the verbal altercation escalated into a scuffle, during which Chandere allegedly assaulted one of the men. He then allegedly pulled out his licensed pistol and fired a round as the complainant and his companions fled the spot in fear. No injuries were reported.

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{{^usCountry}} Acting on information about the firing, Bavdhan Police detained Chandere and Mane and recovered a pistol along with four live cartridges from their possession. The weapon has been seized and sent for forensic examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Acting on information about the firing, Bavdhan Police detained Chandere and Mane and recovered a pistol along with four live cartridges from their possession. The weapon has been seized and sent for forensic examination. {{/usCountry}}

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