Shiv Sena joins hands with NCP for Ahmednagar mayor’s post

After joining hands at state level, traditional rivals in Ahmednagar, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have joined hands to win the mayoral elections of Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation (AMC) unopposed as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not field any candidate for the polls slated on Wednesday
By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 09:46 PM IST
After joining hands at state level, traditional rivals in Ahmednagar, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have joined hands to win the mayoral elections of Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation (AMC) unopposed as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not field any candidate for the polls slated on Wednesday.

In 2018, BJP had teamed up with NCP corporators to dump Shiv Sena, which had cornered maximum number of seats, leaving the party embarrassed.

The AMC has 68 members in total but after corporator Sripad Chhindam lost his post, there are 67 corporators in the house. Shiv Sena has the highest tally of 23 corporators followed by NCP which has 18 corporators while BJP has 15 corporators and Congress has five elected members. The BSP has four corporators, SP has one and one independent candidate in the municipal corporation.

The Shiv Sena fielded Rohini Shedge for the mayoral post and needed 34 corporators to back her candidature which would give the party a majority in the civic body. The Congress however decided to stay neutral in the election scheduled to be held on June 30. The outgoing mayor of Ahmednagar Municipal Council is a BJP candidate backed by NCP. The current post is reserved for a scheduled caste candidate in female category and top Shiv Sena leaders had met CM Uddhav Thackeray over the issue.

Later, a meeting was held between Thackeray, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and minister Eknath Shinde along with NCP and Shiv Sena over the issue of finalization of the name of the candidate.

Ahmednagar MLA Sangram Jagtap was also present for the meeting. In the meeting it was unanimously decided to support Shiv Sena for the mayoral post of AMC.

