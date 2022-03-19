Shiv Sena , NCP differ on AIMIM’s proposal to ally with MVA

PUNE Even as Shiv Sena on Saturday trashed any possibility of an alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), another alliance partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) did not oppose any such formation.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said there is no need for a fourth partner in MVA. “We cannot imagine allying with AIMIM. Moreover, there is a secret alliance between AIMIM and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and this was seen in the Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Bengal elections,” Raut said.

NCP MP Supriya Sule, on the other hand, said if like-minded parties come together, it is always good for the state. “On political issues and development, if like-minded parties come together, it is good for the state,” said Sule.

The AIMIM Member of Parliament from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel has offered that his party can ally with NCP and Congress for the common cause of defeating the BJP.

Jaleel had on Friday said that the AIMIM was not a ‘B’ team of the BJP as alleged by mainstream parties and was willing to ally with NCP and Congress.

The Aurangabad MP had said that he spoke about the AIMIM’s willingness to tie up when state minister and NCP leader Rajesh Tope visited his residence on Friday.

“Tope visited us on Friday, days after I lost my mother due to an illness,” said Jaleel.

“It is always alleged that BJP wins because of us (AIMIM- due to splitting of Muslim votes). To prove this allegation wrong, I proposed to Tope that we are ready for an alliance. However, he didn’t say anything about my offer,” Jaleel had told reporters on Friday night. On being asked about the stand of Shiv Sena regarding AIMIM’s offer, the Aurangabad MP had said the fact is that these parties want the votes of Muslims.

“Why only NCP? Congress also says they are secular, and they also want the votes of Muslims. We are ready to join hands with them too. The BJP has done the maximum damage to our country. We are ready to do everything to defeat them,” the AIMIM leader had said.

NCP state unit chief Jayant Patil said the positive change in AIMIM’s approach is good although Jaleel’s party needs to course-correct actions if it is indeed want to defeat BJP.

“I welcome Jaleel’s remarks that he has acknowledged the need for defeating BJP. However, statements by AIMIM leaders have been very extreme and have divided society. If they want to defeat BJP, they need to change language and show it through their actions,” said Patil.

The AIMIM currently has two MLAs in Maharashtra legislative assembly, with the party having considerable clouts in Aurangabad, where it has 20 corporators.

The BJP, however, has taken a dig saying such tie-up between the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party and the Sena cannot be ruled out. Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said the AIMIM joining hands with NCP and Congress is immaterial for BJP.

“Will Sena and AIMIM come together? This cannot be ruled out. Sena has started the ‘Azaan’ competition and saying Janab Balasaheb Thackrey, hence their coming together cannot be ruled out,” said Fadnavis.

He said people have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modiji and will elect BJP to power again due to his leadership and development work.