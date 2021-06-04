Shivajinagar records 4mm rain on Friday; showers to continue: IMD

Pune on Friday reported isolated intense rainfall spells during the afternoon. Shivajinagar reported four millimetre rainfall whereas Lohegaon reported 8.3 mm rainfall on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the rainfall in the city is likely to continue until June 7. This rainfall in the city is pre monsoon; however, monsoon is likely to reach the city by June 12.

Southwest Monsoon may reach southern Maharashtra until June 6 and June 7, said IMD officials.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department, IMD Pune said that a trough line is active from offshore south Maharashtra to south of Kerala, because of this the westerlies are stronger and good rainfall is seen along the west coast.

“June 11 to June 17 good rainfall will be seen in Konkan and Goa region. From June 7 to June 9, the monsoon will not be active over the State. From June 11, the monsoon will start getting active over Maharashtra again,” said Kashyapi.

The monsoon will reach Pune until June 12, added Kashyapi.

“Konkan and Goa, Central Maharashtra may receive good rainfall due to the trough line. After June 7, the rainfall activity over the state is likely to reduce. Pune city will experience rainfall until June 6. Heavy rain at isolated areas in the ghat areas may continue. After June 7, the intensity of rainfall in Pune city and district will reduce,” said Kashyapi.

As per the weather department, southwest monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of south Arabian Sea, some parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Lakshadweep and Kerala on Friday.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) now passes through Karwar, Harapanahalli in Vijayanagaram district, Anantapur, Arogyavaram, Vellore and Nagapattinam.

“Southwest monsoon is very likely to advance further into some more parts of Central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Karnataka, some more parts of Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Telangana, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, some more parts of Central Bay of Bengal, some parts of Northeast Bay of Bengal and Northeast India until June 7,” said IMD officials.