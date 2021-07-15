Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi metro project to speed up: minister
By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 09:27 PM IST
Subhash Desai, state industry minister has assured that the work of Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi metro corridor and pending road projects will be sped up in the Hinjewadi IT Park.

The work of Shivajinagar-Hinjewadi metro corridor is progressing slowly, causing traffic jams on the way to the IT Park. The IT industry association has requested to speed up the pending works.

“The total distance of Shivajinagar -Hinjewadi metro corridor is 23 kilometre. The work of the metro has been in progress for the last six months and it will be completed in the next 15 months,” said Alok Kapoor, chief executive officer, Pune IT city metro rail limited.

“The state government is ready to extend all possible cooperation to increase the IT sector in the state,” said Desai.

“Metro works along the route connecting the Hinjewadi IT sector will be reviewed in the next three months,” said Baldev Singh, principal secretary, industries department.

