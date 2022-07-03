Shivajirao Patil to continue as Shiv Sena’s deputy leader, says party secretary
Former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil will continue to be with Shiv Sena as its deputy leader, the clarification was issued by the party on Sunday after a news report carried by the Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said Patil was not with the party anymore.
“The news report in ‘Saamana’ was published inadvertently and Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil continues to serve in the party as its deputy leader,” Shiv Sena secretary Vinayak Raut said in a statement.
Patil is Sena’s former MP from Shirur.
Last month, MLA Eknath Shinde launched a rebellion against the party. A majority of MLAs sided with him, which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress led by Uddhav Thackeray.
Shinde was on Thursday sworn in as the 20th chief minister of Maharashtra, while BJP stalwart Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy chief minister.
After stepping down as the CM, Thackeray removed Shinde from the post of ‘Shiv Sena leader’.
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
Delhi LG inspects drainage at flooding hot spots
While the LG appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he was displeased at the drainage system at Minto Bridge, flagging “technical flaws” in the drainage system and warned that engineers concerned “will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in the event of waterlogging at the site.”
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs return to Mumbai after 11 days, show of strength with BJP
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the MLAs were informed about the election process for upcoming election for Speaker’s post. “They were told that the election will be held through a voice vote or they may have to stand up to vote for their candidate if asked,” said Mungantiwar.
Dry day pushes Delhi’s temperature up; IMD forecasts light rain for today
The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.
