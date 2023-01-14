Shivraj Rakshe wins Maharashtra Kesari title

Shivraj Rakshe won the Maharashtra Kesari wrestling championship by defeating Mahendra Gaikwad at the 65th Maharashtra Kesari Wrestling Championship on Saturday at the Mamasaheb Mohol Sports Centre near Vanaz.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rakshe, from Nanded, defeated Gaikwad, from Solapur, by pinning him down in under a minute and won the contest ‘by fall’. Both wrestlers began passively before Rakshe gained the upper hand.

Both wrestlers are trained at Kaka Pawar’s talim in Ambegaon, Katraj, by Kaka Pawar and Govind Pawar.

“Both wrestlers have put in a lot of effort over the last year. It was my dream to see both wrestlers from my talim compete in the final. Even the 2020 final was contested by wrestlers trained by me,” Kaka Pawar enthused.

The winner received a jeep and a ₹5 lakh cash prize, while the runner-up received a tractor and a ₹2.5 lakh cash prize.

Bhushan, Brij Sharan Singh, President of the Wrestling Federation of India, who attended the prestigious event, suggested that Maharashtra Kesari be held for women as well and that the deputy chief minister consider it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav of Maharashtra was the first Indian to win a bronze medal in the 1952 Summer Olympics, but there is a significant gap after that. In the coming days, I hope to see a number of Maharashtra medal winners,” Singh said.

Reacting to the proposal, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said once the Maharashtra Kushtigir Parishad puts forward plans for women Maharashtra Kesari, we will support it.

“We have decided to increase our wrestlers’ honoraria. Arjun awardee players will now receive ₹20,000 instead of ₹6,000. The winners of the Hind Kesari and Rustam E Hind wrestling championships will have their honorarium increased from ₹4,000 to ₹15,000. Senior retired players who were receiving ₹2,500 as honorarium will now receive ₹7,500, and players who have won medals on a national and international level will receive ₹20,000 instead of ₹6,000,” Fadnavis added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP MP Ramdas Tadas, president of Maharashtra Kushtihir Parishad said, “I urge the deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to increase the honorarium of our state’s wrestlers. Wrestlers should get medical aid whenever required and mats should be provided in every village to practice”

Murlidhar Mohol, chief organiser and former BJP Mayor said, “I am thankful to the state government and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra Kesari will be getting ₹1 crore every year.”

More than 900 wrestlers from 45 talims of the state competed in 18 weight categories during the prestigious event.