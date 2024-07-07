 Shopkeeper attacked by trio for requesting online payment - Hindustan Times
Shopkeeper attacked by trio for requesting online payment

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jul 07, 2024 06:18 AM IST

The accused attacked him with iron rods and sticks which left him with a serious injury near his left eye. The trio ransacked his shop and threw the goods on the road

The Chandannagar police lodged a case against three persons for physically assaulting a shopkeeper when he requested them to pay money online for a packet of cigarettes bought by the trio. Manakram Udaram Mali (23), a resident of Moseswadi in Wadgaonsheri lodged a complaint in this regard. Three persons identified as Vishal Vijay Waghmare, Kabir Surendra Oza and an unidentified person physically assaulted him when he told them that they would have to make an online payment for a packet of cigarettes which they had intended to buy.

The Chandannagar police lodged a case against three persons for physically assaulting a shopkeeper when he requested them to pay money online for a packet of cigarettes bought by the trio. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The Chandannagar police lodged a case against three persons for physically assaulting a shopkeeper when he requested them to pay money online for a packet of cigarettes bought by the trio. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused attacked him with iron rods and sticks which left him with a serious injury near his left eye. The trio ransacked his shop and threw the goods on the road. The police have invoked BNS 118(2), 352, 351( 2), 324 (4) and 3(5) said PSI D K Nagavade, the investigating officer in the case.

Pune
© 2024 HindustanTimes
