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Short supply pushes Mango prices up in Pune markets

Wholesale markets across Pune have recorded a 15 to 25% increase in mango prices over the past week, with retailers at key locations reporting that rates are unlikely to fall in the immediate aftermath of the festival.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 03:50 am IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut
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dheeraj.bengrut@htlive.com

Short supply pushes Mango prices up in Pune markets

PUNE: With the demand for mangoes having risen ahead of the Hindu festival of Akshay Tritiya even as supply is noticeably lower than last year according to traders, prices of the fruit have increased in Pune markets.

Traditionally, many Maharashtrian households begin consuming mangoes only after first offering the fruit to deities and ancestors on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya. With Akshay Tritiya round-the-corner, fresh mango varieties have started arriving at Pune’s Market Yard but the fruit is in short supply this year largely due to unseasonal rains across the Konkan belt over the past few months that disrupted flowering and reduced overall yield. While the inflow of mangoes is expected to improve over the next couple of weeks, the combination of festive demand and current limited supply has already pushed prices upward. So much so that wholesale markets across Pune have recorded a 15 to 25% increase in mango prices over the past week, with retailers at key locations reporting that rates are unlikely to fall in the immediate aftermath of the festival.

Consumers however are feeling the pinch. Pune-based homemaker Shardul Anekar said, “Mangoes are a must in our home after Akshay Tritiya but this year, prices are much higher than usual. We are buying in smaller quantities for now. Hopefully, prices will come down soon because it doesn’t feel like summer without mangoes on the table.”

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Short supply pushes Mango prices up in Pune markets
Home / Cities / Pune / Short supply pushes Mango prices up in Pune markets
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