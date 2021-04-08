Shortage affects vaccination drive in Pune, parts of western Maharashtra

Pune: Many inoculation centres in Pune district were closed or operated only partially on Thursday due to the unavailability of vaccines even as Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials denied that there was shortage in the city.

Of the 427 centres across the district, 54,059 got their vaccine dose, while in the city, 130 centres inoculated 18,480 people on Thursday.

Hadapsar resident Sayali Wagh, 56, had to return without getting her jab as planned since the vaccination centre in Hadapsar was shut.

“A notice board was placed outside the centre stating vaccination will not be done today. Officials at the centre said that they are awaiting the doses and asked me to come tomorrow,” said Wagh.

PMC officials said that they do not have vaccination stock.

“We are procuring excess doses from hospitals today to supply vaccines to hospitals which have zero doses. By Thursday evening, new doses are expected,” said a civic official on condition of anonymity.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said at a press meet that Pune city has received over 577,000 doses of vaccines.

“There are at present 125 vaccination sites that are actively inoculating beneficiaries. We had 45,000 doses. And there are 25,000 doses remaining with us so far. Some hospitals in the city may not have the doses, but there was enough stock with PMC to continue smooth inoculation,” said Kumar.

The vaccine shortage was seen at western Maharashtra also.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said that due to shortage of vaccine doses, the process was paused in Sangli and Satara and centres were reduced at many places. “We are hoping to get more supply of vaccines from the Centre. Once the vaccines are supplied, inoculation can restart smoothly.”