Shrinivas Pawar alleges mother was brought to Ajit Pawar’s rally despite ill health 

Shrinivas Pawar, father of Yugendra Pawar—who is contesting against Ajit Pawar for the Baramati assembly seat—has alleged that Ajit Pawar brought their ailing mother, Asha Pawar, to a campaign rally in Baramati despite her undergoing treatment in Mumbai. Ajit Pawar could not be reached for his reaction. (HT PHOTO)

Ajit Pawar addressed his final rally on Monday as campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly polls concluded when he was accompanied by his 87-year-old mother, a move criticised by Shrinivas.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Shrinivas said, “My mother was undergoing treatment in Mumbai. Despite this, Ajit brought her to Baramati for his concluding rally. When I met her the previous day, she told me she didn’t want to attend the event, but she was taken there the next day. At her age, dependency is natural.”

Ajit Pawar could not be reached for his reaction.

Supriya Sule in her reaction said she was surprised to see her aunt present at the rally.

“She was never into politics. When I saw on television the aunt was present at the rally wearing a mask, I was anxious,” said Sule.

Shrinivas further clarified that he avoids discussing politics with his mother, adding, “I never talk about these matters with her. I trust her judgment, and she would never make a wrong decision.”

He also alleged that Ajit Pawar had adopted BJP’s tactics, saying, “Ever since my brother joined hands with the BJP, he has learned these methods. However, we remain confident in our work and have all records to prove our integrity.”

Shrinivas expressed faith in Yugendra’s chances of winning the Baramati seat, mirroring his performance in the Lok Sabha elections. “Just as in the general elections, I am confident that Yugendra will emerge victorious in the assembly polls,” he stated.

The assembly elections in Baramati have become a high-stakes battle, with Yugendra challenging his uncle Ajit Pawar, marking a rare familial and political confrontation in Maharashtra’s political landscape.