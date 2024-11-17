Siddik Shaikh declares support to independent candidate in Chinchwad

In a surprising turn of events in the Chinchwad assembly constituency, Siddik Shaikh, the official candidate of the All-India Forward Bloc and president of the Apna Watan Sanghatna, announced his support for independent candidate Bhausaheb Bhoir on Saturday. Anant Korhale of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) has already declared his support to Bhoir. Besides, he has garnered open support from various groups, including factions of the Republican Party and communities such as Teli, Mali, Dhangar, and Matang. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Bhoir, the rebel candidate of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has increased challenges for the official candidate.

This assembly poll the Chinchwad will witness the fight between the BJP candidate, Shankar Jagtap brother-in-law of sitting MLA Ashwini Jagtap of the Mahayuti alliance. The NCP (SP) has fielded Rahul Kalate as the Mava Vikas Aghadi(MVA) candidate. Senior former corporator, Bhoir is the rebel candidate of NCP-AP faction.

Shaikh said, “There is no candidate in the Chinchwad assembly who represents all communities with equality. The ideological differences between the MVA and BJP candidates are negligible. Hence, we have decided to extend our support to Bhoir, a candidate who stands for inclusivity and true democratic values.”

Bhoir expressed confidence, saying, “The people know my work. I have been actively involved in politics for over three decades. Numerous organisations have visited me personally to pledge their support. I am confident that the people of Chinchwad will vote for me in large numbers and ensure my victory.”