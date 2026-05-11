Silent protest in Pune over murder of Nasrapur minor

Following the arrest of the accused, Bhimrao Kamble, 65, for the sexual assault and murder of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl at Nasrapur, Bhor tehsil, on May 1, a large number of citizens assembled Sunday evening to hold a silent protest march demanding justice for the minor girl and the strictest punishment for the accused.

From Jangli Maharaj Road to Savarkar Bhavan in the Deccan area, the protesters walked silently, paying tribute to the minor and expressing outrage over the incident that has sent shockwaves through the city. (HT PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

From Jangli Maharaj Road to Savarkar Bhavan in the Deccan area, the protesters walked silently, paying tribute to the minor and expressing outrage over the incident that has sent shockwaves through the city. The march began around 6 pm and ended around 7.30 pm, turning Bal Gandharva Chowk into a sombre space filled with grief, anger and solidarity.

Residents from across the city and belonging to different age groups gathered in large numbers, carrying banners with messages such as ‘Justice for the child’ and ‘Hang the accused’. At the beginning of the march, many participants tied black bands around their arms and switched on their mobile phone flashlights as a symbolic gesture of protest and remembrance.

At the forefront of the march were women, followed by men, social activists and members of various organisations. Despite the emotionally charged atmosphere, the protest remained disciplined throughout. Volunteers distributed water bottles to the participants, while police personnel ensured traffic movement remained smooth.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The victim’s father, speaking briefly during the march, expressed gratitude towards those who participated in the protest. He said the march was not organised to oppose anyone, but to send a message to the government that society remains aware and continues to raise its voice against injustice. “We urge the government to ensure speedy justice for the families of such victims,” he said. He also appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and prioritise the safety of their children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim’s father, speaking briefly during the march, expressed gratitude towards those who participated in the protest. He said the march was not organised to oppose anyone, but to send a message to the government that society remains aware and continues to raise its voice against injustice. “We urge the government to ensure speedy justice for the families of such victims,” he said. He also appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and prioritise the safety of their children. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Other protesters said that the system needs to be strengthened to prevent such incidents in the future. They also stressed that law enforcement must become stricter and more effective. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other protesters said that the system needs to be strengthened to prevent such incidents in the future. They also stressed that law enforcement must become stricter and more effective. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The march reflected growing public outrage over crimes against children and a collective demand for stronger action against the perpetrators. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The march reflected growing public outrage over crimes against children and a collective demand for stronger action against the perpetrators. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON