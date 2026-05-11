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Silent protest in Pune over murder of Nasrapur minor

Residents from across the city and belonging to different age groups gathered in large numbers, carrying banners with messages such as ‘Justice for the child’ and ‘Hang the accused’

Published on: May 11, 2026 06:12 am IST
By Gayatri Vajpeyee
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Following the arrest of the accused, Bhimrao Kamble, 65, for the sexual assault and murder of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl at Nasrapur, Bhor tehsil, on May 1, a large number of citizens assembled Sunday evening to hold a silent protest march demanding justice for the minor girl and the strictest punishment for the accused.

From Jangli Maharaj Road to Savarkar Bhavan in the Deccan area, the protesters walked silently, paying tribute to the minor and expressing outrage over the incident that has sent shockwaves through the city. (HT PHOTO)

From Jangli Maharaj Road to Savarkar Bhavan in the Deccan area, the protesters walked silently, paying tribute to the minor and expressing outrage over the incident that has sent shockwaves through the city. The march began around 6 pm and ended around 7.30 pm, turning Bal Gandharva Chowk into a sombre space filled with grief, anger and solidarity.

Residents from across the city and belonging to different age groups gathered in large numbers, carrying banners with messages such as ‘Justice for the child’ and ‘Hang the accused’. At the beginning of the march, many participants tied black bands around their arms and switched on their mobile phone flashlights as a symbolic gesture of protest and remembrance.

At the forefront of the march were women, followed by men, social activists and members of various organisations. Despite the emotionally charged atmosphere, the protest remained disciplined throughout. Volunteers distributed water bottles to the participants, while police personnel ensured traffic movement remained smooth.

 
protest march crimes against children murder sexual assault
Home / Cities / Pune / Silent protest in Pune over murder of Nasrapur minor
Home / Cities / Pune / Silent protest in Pune over murder of Nasrapur minor
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