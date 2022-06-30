Sinhagad fort safety inspection to be carried out soon

Taking serious cognisance of heavy boulders falling at Sinhagad Fort, Kalyan Darwaza, killing 27-year-old trekker Hemang Gala; a detailed inspection survey will soon be done of the fort by the Pune district administration.

Considering the safety of visitors and villagers, a detailed inspection will be done of the forts’ gates, walls and all the sides, said officials. In the June 25 incident, there was a landslide, causing huge rocks and mud to fall down, blocking the entire Kalyan Darwaza pathway.

Trupti Kolte Patil Tehsildar of Haveli Taluka under whose jurisdiction the fort is under said, “

“We have decided to do the entire inspection of Sinhagad fort walls, Buruj, gates and small hills around the fort where tourists usually trek. Inspection will soon be done by experts. Landslide incidents usually take place in the monsoon, hence, we are taking up this inspection as a precautionary measure.”

Pradip Sakpal, Pune (Bhamburda) forest officer said, “After the incident, trekkers and tourists are prohibited to go near the Kalyan Darwaza side. We will install more signage boards informing trekkers of dangerous spots.”

