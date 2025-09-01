Search
Mon, Sept 01, 2025
Sinhagad Road flyover to open for traffic on Sept 1

BySiddharth Gadkari
Published on: Sept 01, 2025 05:34 am IST

The opening comes days after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged a protest on August 25 over the delay. The party alleged the flyover was ready but not opened for political reasons.

PUNE: The third and final phase of the double-decker flyover on Sinhagad Road will be opened for traffic on Monday at 3 pm. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the bridge, said Madhuri Misal, minister of state for urban development.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Muralidhar Mohol, State Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil, and other city leaders will attend the ceremony.

The opening comes days after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged a protest on August 25 over the delay. The party alleged the flyover was ready but not opened for political reasons. Police later deployed vans and personnel at the site. Following growing public pressure, authorities decided to open the bridge for public use.

The new structure is expected to bring major relief to traffic on Sinhagad Road. Commuters from Dhayri, Nanded City, Vadgaon Budruk, Khadakwasla, and Narhe, as well as those heading towards the Mumbai–Bengaluru highway, will benefit. Travel between Funtime Theatre and Vitthalwadi will become faster, with officials estimating daily time savings of 15 to 25 minutes. The double-decker flyover provides uninterrupted passage across nine busy intersections, reducing congestion significantly.

