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SIT questions NCP leader Chakankar in Ashok Kharat case

A team of senior SIT officials, headed by IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, conducted the questioning at the Maharashtra Police Academy premises in Nashik

Published on: May 11, 2026 05:28 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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​The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday questioned senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Chakankar for about six hours over her alleged links with arrested self-styled godman Ashok Kharat.

Rupali Chakankar (extreme left) met the family of the Nashik district NCP preident Ravindra Pagar who passed away recently. Chakankar was in Nashik on Sunday as she was summoned by Special Investigation Team probing the Ashok Kharat case. (HT)

A team of senior SIT officials, headed by IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, conducted the questioning at the Maharashtra Police Academy premises in Nashik.

SIT sources said, “Chakankar told the investigators that she came to know Kharat in 2018, and since then she had been in touch with him. Chakankar further claimed that she was unaware of his alleged misconduct, which included the sexual exploitation of women who approached him seeking help for better fortune.”

An SIT functionary said Chakankar was also questioned about whether she had any financial dealings with Kharat after becoming associated with him.

Investigators further sought details about the activities of the temple trust headed by Kharat, where Chakankar was a trustee, and her role in its functioning.

Facing political pressure, Chakankar resigned as chairperson of the state women’s commission and as NCP state women’s wing president.

Her sister, Pratibha, was also questioned by Shirdi police on April 13 in connection with four bogus accounts allegedly opened by Kharat in the names of Pratibha and her son at a credit cooperative society in Rahata, Ahilyanagar. Kharat is suspected of conducting transactions worth over 1.20 crore through these accounts.

The SIT is probing nine of the 17 cases registered against Kharat across police stations in Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / SIT questions NCP leader Chakankar in Ashok Kharat case
Home / Cities / Pune / SIT questions NCP leader Chakankar in Ashok Kharat case
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