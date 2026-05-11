SIT questions NCP leader Chakankar in Ashok Kharat case

​The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday questioned senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rupali Chakankar for about six hours over her alleged links with arrested self-styled godman Ashok Kharat.

Rupali Chakankar (extreme left) met the family of the Nashik district NCP preident Ravindra Pagar who passed away recently. Chakankar was in Nashik on Sunday as she was summoned by Special Investigation Team probing the Ashok Kharat case. (HT)

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A team of senior SIT officials, headed by IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute, conducted the questioning at the Maharashtra Police Academy premises in Nashik.

SIT sources said, “Chakankar told the investigators that she came to know Kharat in 2018, and since then she had been in touch with him. Chakankar further claimed that she was unaware of his alleged misconduct, which included the sexual exploitation of women who approached him seeking help for better fortune.”

An SIT functionary said Chakankar was also questioned about whether she had any financial dealings with Kharat after becoming associated with him.

Investigators further sought details about the activities of the temple trust headed by Kharat, where Chakankar was a trustee, and her role in its functioning.

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{{^usCountry}} SIT sources indicated that Chakankar was likely to be summoned again for further questioning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SIT sources indicated that Chakankar was likely to be summoned again for further questioning. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “There are several more queries related to her association with Kharat that need her response,” sources said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There are several more queries related to her association with Kharat that need her response,” sources said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The SIT has a long list of questions since her association with Kharat was for a long time. We have questioned her today on some issues. Once our questioning is completed, only then can the SIT conclude whether it is satisfied with her replies,” maintained SIT sources. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The SIT has a long list of questions since her association with Kharat was for a long time. We have questioned her today on some issues. Once our questioning is completed, only then can the SIT conclude whether it is satisfied with her replies,” maintained SIT sources. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Commenting after the questioning, Chakankar said, “I have fully cooperated with the investigators during my questioning today.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commenting after the questioning, Chakankar said, “I have fully cooperated with the investigators during my questioning today.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chakankar came under scrutiny after photographs and videos allegedly showing her association with Kharat went viral on social media following his arrest by Nashik police on March 18. In some of the visuals, she is seen washing Kharat’s feet and holding an umbrella for him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chakankar came under scrutiny after photographs and videos allegedly showing her association with Kharat went viral on social media following his arrest by Nashik police on March 18. In some of the visuals, she is seen washing Kharat’s feet and holding an umbrella for him. {{/usCountry}}

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Facing political pressure, Chakankar resigned as chairperson of the state women’s commission and as NCP state women’s wing president.

Her sister, Pratibha, was also questioned by Shirdi police on April 13 in connection with four bogus accounts allegedly opened by Kharat in the names of Pratibha and her son at a credit cooperative society in Rahata, Ahilyanagar. Kharat is suspected of conducting transactions worth over ₹1.20 crore through these accounts.

The SIT is probing nine of the 17 cases registered against Kharat across police stations in Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts.

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