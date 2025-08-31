Search
Sun, Aug 31, 2025
Six arrested in murder of suspected thief

HT Correspondent
Aug 31, 2025 03:06 am IST

According to police, on August 25, at around 2:30 am, three men allegedly attempted to commit theft in a room occupied by construction workers near Life Park society on Moshi-Dudulgaon Road

In Dighi, a suspected thief was beaten by construction workers after being caught. He died from his injuries four days later.

While two of them managed to flee, one suspect, a 17-year-old, was caught by the workers. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
While two of them managed to flee, one suspect, a 17-year-old, was caught by the workers.

According to police, on August 25, at around 2:30 am, three men allegedly attempted to commit theft in a room occupied by construction workers near Life Park society on Moshi-Dudulgaon Road.

While two of them managed to flee, one suspect, a 17-year-old, was caught by the workers. The workers reportedly thrashed him using an iron rod and kept him restrained at the spot.

Later in the morning the next day, police were informed, and the victim was given primary medical treatment before being admitted to a private hospital. However, on August 29, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bapu Bangar said, “One minor was caught by the labourers, and he was initially beaten up and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital. Police investigation in this case is going on.”

As of now, police have arrested six labourers, including Anil Ram, Gautamkumar Prasad, Kamlesh Yadav, Brijesh Prasad, Shailendrakumar Prasad, and Mannu (full name not known), all residents of the labour camp.

According to the wife of the deceased victim, her husband was present on the spot to collect garbage and was not involved in theft.

A murder case has been filed as per the complaint filed by the wife of the deceased.

