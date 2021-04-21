Six booked for cheating investors via pyramid schemes

The office-bearers of a company named Dreamvision4u, in Moshi, have been booked for cheating investors via multiple pyramid schemes.

The alleged schemes of the company offered attractive returns, including trips to Thailand, upon an investment of ₹7,500, and bringing in more investors to the company.

The accused have been identified as Dinesh Kurkute, Deepika Kurkute, Vinayak Shirole, Navnath Magar, Amitkumar Ponde, and Nitin Kurkute, according to the police. However, none of them have been arrested in the case.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Prachand Dadsaheb Bhusare (42), a resident of Dongaon in Kej taluka of Beed.

The company had offered four different types of investment schemes, of which the complainant had invested in a scheme that promised him 5% of the company profit, a tour to Thailand, and 24 months of returns.

The complainant invested a total of ₹8,55,000 since June 2018, and got ₹92,275 in return since then, according to his complaint.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating); 406 (criminal breach of trust); and 34 (common intention), of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Maharashtra Protection of Depositors Interest Act, 1999, has been registered at Bhosari MIDC police station.