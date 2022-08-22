Six booked for creating ruckus in Pune’s Don Bosco school

The police on Sunday have booked six persons for creating a ruckus and abusing teachers at Don Bosco school in Yerawada.

According to the police, the accused allegedly entered the school campus on August 13 without permission and started abusing and outraging the modesty of teachers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Ajay Janrao, Prakash Bansode, Shyam Sadaphule and three others.

The police said that the accused are members of Bhimshakti Samajik Sanstha and alleged that a school teacher made controversial statement against Sambhaji Maharaj.

The Yerawada police have lodged a case against the accused under Sections 352 (assaults or uses criminal force), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman), 441 (whoever enters into or upon property), 500 (punishment for defamation), 504 (intent to provoke breach of the peace), 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) and assistant police inspector Ashok Kate is investigating the case.